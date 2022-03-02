ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,817 shares of company stock worth $694,061. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the second quarter worth $223,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $298.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.30.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

