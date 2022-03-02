SHPING (SHPING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.31 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,735,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

