Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.18. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 227,225 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
