Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.18. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 227,225 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 281.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

