Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 379.4% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SIEGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.