Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

GCTAF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 2,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $40.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

