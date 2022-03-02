Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LWSCF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.58.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

