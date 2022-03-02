Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $35.00 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $35.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

