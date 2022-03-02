Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.