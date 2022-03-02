Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Shares Down 2.2%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Get Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 25.28% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.