Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will announce $15.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.17 million and the lowest is $13.89 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,251. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $806.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,780 over the last 90 days. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

