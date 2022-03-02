Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €148.70 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €148.70 ($167.08) target price from Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded down €7.00 ($7.87) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €126.80 ($142.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 12 month low of €93.35 ($104.89) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €141.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

