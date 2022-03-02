SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SLM to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. SLM has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SLM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,640 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SLM by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 574,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 280,927 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in SLM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 303,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

