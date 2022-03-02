SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 63.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of SUNS stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

