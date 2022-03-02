Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,850 shares of company stock worth $48,208,790.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.