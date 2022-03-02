Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $410.00 at Cowen

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.24.

Shares of SNOW opened at $263.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total transaction of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after acquiring an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

