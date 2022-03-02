Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 175.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,055,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 671,795 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 82.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,004,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,955,000 after purchasing an additional 453,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $16,347,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

NYSE SQM traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. 17,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,145. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.