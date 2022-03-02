Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

SCGLY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($41.57) to €39.00 ($43.82) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($42.70) to €40.00 ($44.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SCGLY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.19. 439,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,529. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

