Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
SDXAY stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 490,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,275. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
