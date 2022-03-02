Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $15.78. 490,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,275. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.