SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,472,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,231,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.