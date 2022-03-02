SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Announces Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:SOFI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,472,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,231,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95.
In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
