Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 275.6% in February

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the January 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SONN opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

