SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.52. SOPHiA Genetics shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

