Southern (NYSE:SOLN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Southern (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:SOLN opened at $50.74 on Monday. Southern has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

