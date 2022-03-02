Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.06

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $74.39, with a volume of 6385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

