S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $472.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $493.00 to $472.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.89.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $12.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $403.50. 127,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,676. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $325.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

