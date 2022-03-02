SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 2,427.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

