SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.34. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a twelve month low of $130.77 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

