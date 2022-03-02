Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,503,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.55 and a 52-week high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 target price on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

