Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Sprott has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sprott by 172.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprott by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Sprott by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

