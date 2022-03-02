Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 22nd

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

SII traded down C$1.36 on Wednesday, reaching C$51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,879. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$41.72 and a 12-month high of C$59.64.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

