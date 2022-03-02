SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after buying an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPX by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SPX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

