SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95. SPX has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SPX will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,370,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

