Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 8,790 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 118.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $150,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 9,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $769,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,991 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

