Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 14,049 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of 51job by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,499,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in 51job by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,230 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in 51job by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

