Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.03 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396,437 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,257 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,888 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

