Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in PBF Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

