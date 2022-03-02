Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 52,095 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,095 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in KLA by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $336.79 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.86 and a 200-day moving average of $377.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

