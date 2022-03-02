Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.42.

TSE:STN opened at C$62.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$67.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$50.55 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other news, Director Robert Harold Seager sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total value of C$621,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,621 shares in the company, valued at C$542,310.36. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. Insiders sold 55,818 shares of company stock worth $3,848,463 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

