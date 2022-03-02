Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Position Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Stantec were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,160,000 after purchasing an additional 605,271 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 288,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.35. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

