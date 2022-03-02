Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 23,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 264,376 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.28.

STER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Check by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter valued at $25,656,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,167,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

