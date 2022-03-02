Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 63,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

