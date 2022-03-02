Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of STRL stock opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57.
In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Sterling Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Construction (STRL)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.