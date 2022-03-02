Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nine Energy Service Call Options (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,257% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.

NYSE:NINE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.11. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 246.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

