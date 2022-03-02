Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Nine Energy Service Call Options (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,496 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,257% compared to the typical volume of 184 call options.
NYSE:NINE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.11. Nine Energy Service has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.85.
In related news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 115,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $113,140.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Nine Energy Service Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
