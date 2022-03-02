StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 93,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the third quarter worth $67,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.