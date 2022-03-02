StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

