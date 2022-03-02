StockNews.com Downgrades SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.