StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. LCNB had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.