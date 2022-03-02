StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

