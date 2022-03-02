StockNews.com Lowers CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.86.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.42%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

