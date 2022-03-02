StockNews.com Lowers San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SJT stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.