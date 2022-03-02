StockNews.com Lowers San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SJT stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0857 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 17,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

