Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Stratus Properties were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 282.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 70.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stratus Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of Stratus Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratus Properties stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.85. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.20.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stratus Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.