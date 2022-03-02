Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.98. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,004 shares changing hands.

SDIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $4,636,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

